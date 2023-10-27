Where to Vote Early in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Marion County, you can vote early – at multiple locations – starting this weekend.
Eight locations will be ready Saturday for you to cast your votes early, in addition to the City-County Building.
You can vote at the City-County Building from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, through Sunday, November 5th.
The so-called satellite locations will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 5th. These locations include:
Decatur Township Government Center – 5410 South High School Road
Franklin Township Government Center – 6231 South Arlington Avenue
MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center – 6501 Sunnyside Road
Perry Township Government Center – 4925 Shelby Street
Pike Library Branch – 6525 Zionsville Road
Warren Township Government Center – 501 North Post Road
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church – 100 West 86th Street
Thatcher Park Community Center – 4649 West Vermont Street.
Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7th. So, if you want to get your votes in early in Marion County, make sure you head to one of the nine locations that are ready to welcome you.
Be aware that downtown traffic could be tricky to navigate this weekend, due to the Monumental Marathon.
