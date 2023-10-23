NWS: Changing Skies and Chance of Showers Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, mostly sunny weather, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s. Tonight is mostly clear and not as chilly as previous nights, with lows in the upper 40s.

The day will start with sunny skies tomorrow but will become partly cloudy later. Highs will be in the mid-70s. There will be mostly cloudy weather in the evening, with lows in the upper 50s.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis will experience mostly cloudy weather with a 50 percent chance of showers and temperatures reaching the upper 60s. In the evening, there will be mostly cloudy weather with a chance of showers, primarily in the evening. Lows will be around 60. There is a 30 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers and highs in the lower 70s. The weather will be mostly cloudy in the evening before becoming partly cloudy. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers, with lows in the lower 60s.