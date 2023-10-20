South Bend Teenager Has Been Missing Since June

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–A 14-year-old girl from South Bend has been missing since June.

In a news release sent out Friday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) said Trinity Martin disappeared from her home in South Bend on June 1, 2023.

The NCMEC says on that day, Trinity’s father woke up at around 2:45 am and noticed she was no longer in her room and immediately knew something was wrong.

“Trinity is beautiful, smart, silly, and loved by all. I want her to know that I love and miss her and will never give up hope on finding her,” said Trinity’s mother Kimberly.

The NCMEC says Trinity could still be in Indiana or may have traveled out of state. The last time she was seen, she was 5’4″, weighed 120 pounds, and had black hair with brown eyes. She was also 13 when she went missing.

If you have any information, you can contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the South Bend Police Department (574-235-9201).