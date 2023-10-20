Indiana School District Joins Lawsuit Against Social Media Giants

MISHAWAKA, IND –The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has joined a legal action against 14 prominent social media companies, including Instagram, Facebook, and their parent company, Meta.
The lawsuit claims these companies intentionally aim ads at children under 13, encouraging addiction to their platforms.
According to the lawsuit, the algorithms employed by these apps pose a threat because they leverage the users’ data to produce content that enhances user involvement, ultimately boosting revenues.
Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that these companies were fully aware of the addictive nature of their platforms and requested monetary compensation and damages.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Inside Thursday's Pro-Palestine Rally in Downtown Indianapolis, Both Sides Speak
-
Kendall And Casey