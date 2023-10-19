Coroner Says Former Greenwood Police Officer Died from Acute Asthma Exacerbation

GREENWOOD, Ind.–The cause of death for a former Greenwood police officer was released Thursday afternoon. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Zane Hennig’s died from acute asthma exacerbation. His manner of death is considered “natural.”

“Your airways become swollen during an acute exacerbation. Your muscles contract and your bronchial tubes narrow. Breathing becomes typically more and more difficult,” said Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt.

Pruitt says the evidence suggests that Hennig “experienced a medical emergency on his way to an early morning deer hunt” on October 8. He pulled into Craig Park to “treat an acute asthma attack and treat himself with prescribed medications. Zane succumbed to his medical emergency.”

That morning, Hennig was found dead in the parking lot of Craig Park, which is at the intersection of South Madison Avenue and County Road 900 North and right next to Our Lady of Greenwood School.

Hennig was hired by Greenwood Police on June 7, 2021 and resigned on August 10, 2023. He also previously worked for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hennig was also one of three officers who resigned after being accused of violating the department’s “information technology use policy.”

He was a United States Army Veteran having served in South Korea where he obtained the rank of Corporal. Zane received the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon.

In total, five Greenwood Police Officers were accused of violating the department’s technology use policy. Hennig and two other officers resigned. Sam Bowen was fired on October 12. Officer Elijah Allen’s case before the Police Merit Commission is scheduled for Oct. 30.