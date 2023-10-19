NWS: A Weekend Mix of Showers and Sunshine

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, with highs around 60.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be around 50. There is a chance of rain at 50 percent.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. There is a chance of rain at 50 percent.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, with highs in the lower 60s. There is a chance of rain at 20 percent.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday and Sunday night will be mostly clear, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.