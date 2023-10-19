NWS: A Weekend Mix of Showers and Sunshine

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, with highs around 60.
Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be around 50. There is a chance of rain at 50 percent.
Tomorrow, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. There is a chance of rain at 50 percent.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, with highs in the lower 60s. There is a chance of rain at 20 percent.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the lower 40s.
Sunday and Sunday night will be mostly clear, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.
SEE ALSO
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Inside Thursday's Pro-Palestine Rally in Downtown Indianapolis, Both Sides Speak