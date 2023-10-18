Anderson Horse Trainer Charged With Animal Cruelty

ANDERSON, Ind. – A horse trainer is now facing animal cruelty charges for beating one of the animals with a whip.

Police first looked into 69-year-old Dale Hiteman after seeing a concerning YouTube video. They say they saw a trainer whipping a horse with a leather lead in the video.

They soon identified the man in the video as Hiteman, who worked at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson. A witness also later said Hiteman had hit the horse.

Apparently, Hiteman was trying to put a bridle and other items on Princess Laa, but the horse would not cooperate, instead falling to the ground.

In response, it looks like Hiteman grabbed the leather lead and whipped her multiple times. He later told police that he was trying to scare Princess Laa and “make her get up.”

Thankfully, Princess Laa was determined to be okay. In fact, she did not seem to have any lasting marks or injuries from the incident.