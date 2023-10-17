Joe Biden To Travel To Israel On Wednesday

President Biden will be traveling to Israel on Wednesday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to prevent the Israeli-Hamas conflict from expanding.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement while he was at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

“He’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and for the world,” Blinken told reporters in a press conference.

“President Biden will again make clear, as he has done unequivocally since Hamas’ slaughter of more than 1400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend his people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Blinken said following a nearly eight-hour meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken said Biden will also work to establish a plan for the safe passage of critical humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The United Nations said that none of its agencies have been able to bring water, food, medical equipment or fuel into Gaza since the war broke out.