Standoff Ends When Officers Shoot And Kill Suspect In New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A stand-off in New Castle ended with police officers shooting and killing a man inside of a home.
The situation started around 10:30 Monday night at a home in New Castle. The call was about shots fired at a home along 29th Street in the Henry County city.
Police got there and said they were able to talk to the people involved inside the home. They were able to get two people safely out of the home, but once that happened they say Donald Guffey, Jr., 59, locked the officers out of the house and barricaded himself inside leading to a standoff.
The officers then called the SWAT team.
“Once the swat team arrived, they continued to call out Guffey from the residence,” said. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police. “At some point, Guffey approached a front window of the residence with a firearm and engaged officers ending with two officers from the New Castle Swat team discharging their department-issued rifles.”
Guffey was hit by one of the gunshots and the cops rushed into the home to give him first aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Keegan said state troopers are investigating and will turn their findings over to the Henry County prosecutor wants they’ve gathered all the evidence.
