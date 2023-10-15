Police: Body Found During Search for Missing Indiana Woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Puerto Rico have found a body in the search for a missing Indiana teacher.
Authorities confirmed the discovery in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.
Police had been searching for Amanda Webster, 44, since Wednesday.
The body, believed to be that of a woman, was found Saturday morning in a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood of the Sector Camino Viejo de Naguabo.
Crews found the body in a rocky area of the river.
The police statement said the person’s identity had not been confirmed and that it was too early to conclude if violence was involved in the death.
Webster, an art teacher in Franklin Township schools, was reported missing Wednesday after she failed to check out of the home where she had been vacationing.
The home’s owner reported Webster’s belongings were still at the home and that her rental car was still parked there.
Webster had been vacationing in Puerto Rico at the time.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.