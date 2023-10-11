Body Found In Burned SUV Likely That Of Missing Noblesville Man

INDIANAPOLIS — A body found in a burned SUV in Indianapolis may belong to that of a missing Noblesville man.
Patrick Stern went missing back in March. There’s been no trace of him since, at least until September. State Police believe it’s his body that was found in a burned-out SUV that was discovered on the south side of Indianapolis last month.
They aren’t entirely sure it’s him yet as they still have to conduct a few more tests, but they are confident it’s Stern’s body. Troopers are not saying exactly when they found the SUV or where.
The Tuesday night release said, “There is limited information available for release on this case however it is being investigated as a homicide.”
