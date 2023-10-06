ISP: Police Investigating Assault of Correctional Officer

PENDLETON, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after they say a correctional officer was attacked by an inmate Friday afternoon.
While they did not provide many details, they say the officer was “assaulted” at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. That officer was then taken to a hospital in the Indianapolis area.
An update on the officer’s condition was not given, and police did not explain what caused the incident or what happened to the inmate they believe was involved.
More information should be released “at a later time.”
