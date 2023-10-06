Man Admits to Beating Neighbor for Mistreating Dog

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man has been arrested after he told police that he beat another man because that man was not properly caring for his dog.

Officers say they found the man without his shirt, and with grass stains on his pants, Sunday afternoon.

Apparently, he told police that he had attacked his neighbor because his neighbor had not been feeding or walking his dog. The neighbor also said he had been choked by the man.

At this time, the man is facing charges of strangulation and battery. It is not clear if his neighbor will be investigated for possible animal abuse.