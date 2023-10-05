Free IndyGo Rides for Election Day 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Come Election Day, IndyGo is not only ensuring Hoosiers their right to vote, but also transportation to the polls.

IndyGo, in partnership with AARP, said in a news release that on Tuesday, Nov. 7, all transportation is fare-free on fixed routes and IndyGo access services. This is for Election Day in the upcoming general election.

“IndyGo is proud to once again offer free rides on Election Day, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to make their voice heard at the polls,” said IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans in a release. “We appreciate AARP Indiana’s partnership as we continually increase access for those wanting to perform their civic duty by providing free bus service all day.”

Addison Pollock, AARP’s Indiana director of community engagement, said, “The constitutional right to vote is something every eligible citizen should exercise. Encouraging people to use this right is a cornerstone of AARP Indiana’s work in Indianapolis and throughout the state. We’re excited to partner once again with IndyGo to provide free fare to riders on Election Day to help make it a little easier for Hoosiers to get to the polls.”

Riders can plan their trips by visiting the IndyGo website, or with the Transit app.