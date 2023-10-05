And Now…Tracking a “Rogue Sheep”

YORKTOWN, Ind. — This may not be the type of traffic delay you usually experience…

If you will be driving around Yorktown today, you might get stalled by a “rogue sheep.” In a Facebook post, the Town of Yorktown says the sheep has been “disrupting morning school traffic and wandering the town.”

At this time, the community is still hoping to find – and safely catch – the sheep, which appears to be a bit hotheaded. The town writes that it could “charge” and “harm” anyone who approaches.

So, if you see the traveling animal, you are encouraged to leave it alone and call the Yorktown Police Department at 765-759-7760.

Officials appear to be having some fun with the escape.

In a comment, the town also displays a picture of two cows and says, “These individuals were interrogated at length; seemed to think the search was moot.”

Momo the monkey and the wooly farm animal might “make for a fantastic movie” and “could create quite a stir in town.”