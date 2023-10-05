Listen Live
Local News

And Now…Tracking a “Rogue Sheep”

Published on October 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Funny Nordic sheep with grass in the mouth

Source: linephoto / Getty

YORKTOWN, Ind. — This may not be the type of traffic delay you usually experience…

If you will be driving around Yorktown today, you might get stalled by a “rogue sheep.”  In a Facebook post, the Town of Yorktown says the sheep has been “disrupting morning school traffic and wandering the town.”

At this time, the community is still hoping to find – and safely catch – the sheep, which appears to be a bit hotheaded.  The town writes that it could “charge” and “harm” anyone who approaches.

 

So, if you see the traveling animal, you are encouraged to leave it alone and call the Yorktown Police Department at 765-759-7760.

Officials appear to be having some fun with the escape.

In a comment, the town also displays a picture of two cows and says, “These individuals were interrogated at length; seemed to think the search was moot.”

Momo the monkey and the wooly farm animal might “make for a fantastic movie” and “could create quite a stir in town.”

Close up of a Sheep

Source: Carol Hamilton / Getty

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close