Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis to Retire in 2024

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah Curtis says she is retiring in 2024.

Curtis is the university’s 12th President and she also attended Indiana State. This makes her only the second alumnus in ISU history to hold the position and the first woman to serve as President. She first took over as President in January 2018. Curtis has been in higher education for nearly 40 years.

“It has been a tremendous privilege and honor to serve as President of this incredible institution. Working with dedicated faculty, staff and the Board of Trustees, I know Indiana State University will continue to do what it does best: positively and meaningfully impact students’ lives. From my time as a Sycamore Ph.D. candidate, I have experienced firsthand our University’s focus on positively impacting students; this utmost priority continues today and I am confident it will continue in the future. The next leader of ISU will be joining at a time when so many opportunities are on the horizon that will catapult ISU to an even higher level. A strong and solid foundation is in place for the University’s future,” Dr. Curtis said.

In May 2021 she received a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025, so she is retiring before her contract is up.

Robert Casey, Chair of ISU’s Board of Trustees, said Curtis has led ISU in a way that is emblematic of her deep loyalty and pride in her alma mater.

“Her advocacy for ISU in the Statehouse, the broader Wabash Valley community and the alumni community has been energetic and passionate, creating renewed enthusiasm for the ISU brand among all of these key stakeholders,” said Casey.

Among the things Curtis says she’s most proud of include her “involvement in the $100 million Be So Bold campaign at ISU” as well as her work in developing innovative programs to help students receive degrees. She also says the $34 million that will be spent on the renovation of Dreiser Hall will provide a boost to the University for years to come with a “modern teaching facility, state-of-the-art learning spaces, and an enhanced student theatre.”

ISU raised more than $30 million in fiscal year 2023, which is the highest annual fundraising amount in ISU history.

The State of Indiana is also investing $66 million to renovate the Technology Annex building in the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology, the largest capital project funded by the State in University history. The building will soon feature modernized upgrades and new instructional and laboratory spaces.

Casey says the search for Indiana State’s 13th President begins immediately.