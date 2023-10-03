Man Arrested Following Death of Woman in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — After a woman was found dead in Lawrence Friday, police have arrested an Indianapolis man for Murder.

First responders found an unresponsive 41-year-old Natasha Highbaugh outside a home on North Franklin Road. She was in a “bushy area.”

Officers believe that she had been shot and killed at some point in the night, though they were not sure if she had been shot on North Franklin Road.

Now, Lawrence police have arrested 23-year-old Oscar Guardado Nunez for Murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office should release more information in the near future.

If you know anything about this, please call Crime Stoppers.