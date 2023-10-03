Listen Live
Local News

Man Arrested Following Death of Woman in Lawrence

Published on October 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A police officer's badge

Source: Photo by Stockbyte Collection/Thinkstock.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — After a woman was found dead in Lawrence Friday, police have arrested an Indianapolis man for Murder.

First responders found an unresponsive 41-year-old Natasha Highbaugh outside a home on North Franklin Road.  She was in a “bushy area.”

Related Stories

Officers believe that she had been shot and killed at some point in the night, though they were not sure if she had been shot on North Franklin Road.

Now, Lawrence police have arrested 23-year-old Oscar Guardado Nunez for Murder.  The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office should release more information in the near future.

If you know anything about this, please call Crime Stoppers.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close