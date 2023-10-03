Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Gun Charges

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three firearm charges in federal court in Delaware on Tuesday.

The president’s son was charged by Special Counsel David Weiss this month with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

It is illegal to purchase firearms while addicted to a controlled substance and Hunter has admitted to struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine during that period in 2018.

His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said in court he plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges, challenging their constitutionality.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys are blaming Republicans for the charges, saying that the charges were the result of political pressure because of Republicans insisting that Biden got a sweetheart plea deal.