Wawa Embarks on a $420 Million Expansion into Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Wawa, a convenience store chain based in Pennsylvania, announced its plans to expand into Indiana.
The company will invest $420 million to build 60 new stores throughout the state over the next 8-10 years. Most of the first stores will in central Indiana.
The first Wawa store in Indiana is scheduled to begin construction in 2024, with the expansion expected to create 2,200 job opportunities. According to Wawa President Brian Schaller, the decision to move to Indiana was driven by market opportunity.
“We didn’t see the market being served with what we think is a competitive offer,” President Brian Schaller told Insider Indiana Business. “We think we could get customers on the site in four minutes and serve those immediate needs.”
Wawa announced plans to open locations in Indiana in December 2022, with specific sites later revealed in Noblesville, Clarksville, and Westfield.
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
John Fetterman Body Double
-
First Lady of Indianapolis, Stephanie Hogsett, Files for Divorce from Mayor Joe Hogsett
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Woman Getting Kicked Off Plane: "I'm Instagram Famous"