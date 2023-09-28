Former YMCA Facility to Be Torn Down Soon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A building that once served as a YMCA will be torn down in the near future.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the vacant structure on Northside Boulevard has been the target of vandalism and thefts, among other challenges, so YMCA and city leaders decided to condemn it and consider other options.

Once certain security measures are taken, the former community center will be reduced to rubble. The space once allowed the public to access amenities like a swimming pool and racquetball courts.

While it is not yet clear what the site may become, the YMCA released a statement, saying, “Our vision is to create a space that will once again become a hub of community activity…even if it doesn’t directly involve the YMCA.”

If you live near South Bend and would like to visit a Y facility, head to the O’Brien Center on East Walter Street.