Andrea Bocelli Will Perform Again in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Italian singer Andrea Bocelli will be performing in Indianapolis next year.
The tenor will once again perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 13th, 2024. He last joined the Hoosier orchestra in December of 2022.
Known for singing arias, Bocelli has also recorded songs with celebrities like Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, and more. His “A Family Christmas” album was released last year, which even featured his children’s vocals.
Tickets for the upcoming concert will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10th.
Learn more here.
