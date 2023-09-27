Listen Live
Westfield Man Sentenced for Crimes Against Children

Published on September 27, 2023

WARNING: This story contains content that could be unsuitable for some readers.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Westfield man will spend nearly four decades in prison for pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, among other crimes.

31-year-old Erik Hanson pled guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child, conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child, and the transportation of child sexual abuse material, according to the Department of Justice.

Police say federal investigators learned that Hanson was using social media – specifically, an app called Kik Messenger – to contact the young teenager.  In reality, he was messaging an undercover agent.

During these conversations, Hanson apparently admitted that he found it ideal to have sex with 14-year-old girls.  He sent his intended victim explicit photos and requested some from her.  He also asked if they could meet at a Tennessee hotel.

In searching the man’s home and social media accounts, investigators say they found explicit content, some of which showed child bestiality.  They also found devices with even more sex abuse materials.

They think he even electronically paid someone to create content featuring a child he thought to be an 11-year-old girl and told someone else what to do with the child, before sharing it with others.

After his 38 years in prison, Hanson must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for the rest of his life.  He must also pay restitution to his victims.

