House Fire On Indy’s South Side Sends One Man To Hospital in Serious Condition

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 1535 Bacon St. on Friday night. Units were dispatched at 8:18 p.m. and arrived only 5 minutes later.

Upon arrival firefighters learned of at least one individual trapped inside the residence. Crews worked to rescue an adult male, 65, who they found unconscious. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

According to an email from IFD, firefighters worked an “aggressive offensive attack” to contain the fire within the single story structure. Overall 15 IFD Units were dispatched to the location. The fire was marked under control by 8:30 p.m.

IMPD responded to the scene as well. The owners of the home were identified as an adult female and her husband. They were interviewed by responders and claim to have lived in the home for 5 years. The victim was her uncle who had been living in the home for a month and a half.

The woman believes that her uncle may have been tripped by one of the dogs in the home with a lit cigarette. She thinks the cigarette may have lit near by objects on fire. She was not home when the fire began but arrived shortly after, unable to get her uncle out.

While the uncle was found unresponsive, the email notes that he was talking to firefighters before being taken to Methodist Hospital. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is unknown if smoke alarms were operational in the home. No firefighters were injured.