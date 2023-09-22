Man Killed after Being Hit by Semi-Truck on Interstate 465

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 465 last night. Cops say they received a call about a man walking in traffic near Harding Street.
When police arrived, they found him lying in the roadway. The driver of that semi returned to the scene immediately and fully cooperated with the investigation. There were no other injuries reported.
“Interstates are dangerous to walk on, walk beside, or even try to cross,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. “We’re not sure what this man was doing.”
The driver of that semi returned to the scene immediately and fully cooperated with the investigation. There were no other injuries reported.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
“Maybe we will find an abandoned vehicle that he was driving,” Perrine added. “Maybe by talking to his family, we can get a better idea [why he was on the highway].”
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Dr. Stokes Resigns as Superintendent from Hamilton Southeastern
-
John Fetterman Body Double
-
First Lady of Indianapolis, Stephanie Hogsett, Files for Divorce from Mayor Joe Hogsett
-
Why Dr. Stokes Resigned from Hamilton Southeastern
-
"Obviously, a lot of details to clean up." Colts Head Coach Talks Loss, Richardson's Health
-
George Strait, Chris Stapleton Coming to Indianapolis for Stadium Tour