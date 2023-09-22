Man Killed after Being Hit by Semi-Truck on Interstate 465

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 465 last night. Cops say they received a call about a man walking in traffic near Harding Street.

When police arrived, they found him lying in the roadway. The driver of that semi returned to the scene immediately and fully cooperated with the investigation. There were no other injuries reported.

“Interstates are dangerous to walk on, walk beside, or even try to cross,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. “We’re not sure what this man was doing.”

The driver of that semi returned to the scene immediately and fully cooperated with the investigation. There were no other injuries reported.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

“Maybe we will find an abandoned vehicle that he was driving,” Perrine added. “Maybe by talking to his family, we can get a better idea [why he was on the highway].”