11 Indiana Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools

STATEWIDE–11 schools in Indiana have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Those 11 are among 353 schools that have received that recognition across the country. It’s based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

The schools in Indiana named Blue Ribbon Schools are as follows:

-Avon – Avon High School, Avon Community School Corp.

-Bloomington – Saint Charles Catholic School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

-DeMotte – DeMotte Elementary School, Kankakee Valley School Corporation.

-Elkhart – Jimtown Intermediate School, Baugo Community Schools.

-Greenwood – Sugar Grove Elementary School, Center Grove Community School Corp.

-Indianapolis – Bishop Chatard High School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

-Indianapolis – Merle Sidener Gifted Academy, Indianapolis Public Schools.

-Jeffersonville – Utica Elementary School, Greater Clark County Schools.

-Newburgh – Saint John the Baptist Catholic School, Diocese of Evansville.

-Rolling Prairie – Rolling Prairie Elementary School, New Prairie United School Corporation.

-Valparaiso – Union Center Elementary School, Union Township School Corp.

“The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Kristin Rodman is the principal at Sugar Grove Elementary School. She broke the news at a staff meeting at the end of the school day on Tuesday.

“Over the last three years, I have watched our staff overcome a lot of obstacles, try new strategies, and implement best practices for all of our students. Being named a National Blue Ribbon School is a recognition for our staff, students, and community that we are doing good things in this building. This is such an honor that will push us to keep moving forward for all of our current and future Bulldogs,” said Rodman.

What stood out to the Department of Education most about Sugar Grove was its academic performance.

You can hear the announcement from Sugar Grove Elementary School below.