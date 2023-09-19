Listen Live
Man Tries to Hire Hitmen, Gets Undercover Officers

Published on September 19, 2023

Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: (Photo by View_Apart/Getty)

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested after police say he tried to hire hitmen but got undercover cops instead.

Michigan City Police have arrested 45-year-old Daniel Shaffer.  They say he tried to hire hitmen to kill two people in LaPorte County…while he was in jail.

Apparently, Shaffer did not manage to contact hitmen, but he instead spoke to undercover officers.  Those officers later told a judge what they had learned.

The 45-year-old is now facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.  His initial hearing is scheduled for Friday.

