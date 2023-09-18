Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused Delphi murderer Richard Allen’s attorneys are claiming that his killing of two young girls was part of a ritualistic sacrifice. According to newly filed court documents the defense team hopes the judge will throw out evidence in the case and release Allen from his maximum-security prison.

The new theory is part of a 136-page memorandum filed with the court on Monday. It states that “members of a pagan Norse religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists, ritualistically sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German.” (The names of the two victims) The filing claims that possible “Odinism Signatures” were left at the crime scene, but officers abandoned investigating those claims and that video from the prison shows guards displaying “In Odin We Trust” patches on their uniforms. His attorney’s named multiple other suspects with ties to Odinism.

In addition to the new ritual claims his defense team is also working to get Allen moved out of a maximum-security prison in Westville. His attorney’s compare his treatment there to that of a “prisoner of war” claiming guards have attempted to use a taser on Allen multiple times. The judge involved in the case, Judge Frances Gull, has already rejected a motion to move Allen out of the prison once before.

Williams and German were found dead near the Monon High Bridge back in February of 2017. Autopsy reports show that their death was due to being stabbed. Allen was arrested in October of 2021.

He is currently set to stand trial in January of 2024.