Hoagies and Hops Hosts Eating Competition to Help Hoosier Veterans

INDIANAPOLIS--The goal for the staff at Hoagies and Hops in Indianapolis this weekend is to help veterans. They are hosting their 7th annual hoagie eating competition.

The competition is set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Money raised goes to the nonprofit group Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) of Indiana, which helps homeless and at-risk veterans find ways to support themselves and turn their lives around.

“When a veteran is experiencing homelessness, usually they’ve lost all of their connections. They’ve lost their family and their friends. There is a belief that no one cares. When Hoagies and Hops comes and says ‘We care about you so much that we’re going to host this contest and donate the proceeds to the work that we’re doing’, then it really means a lot to the veterans that we serve,” said Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana, in an interview with 93 WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel.

Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana is the largest non-profit in Indiana dedicated to ending veteran homelessness.

Contestants compete to see who can eat an 18-inch Italian hoagie the fastest. The winner will receive one free 18-inch cheesesteak per month for a year, a custom hoagie platter designed by Pottery by You and bragging rights. The fee to enter is $25 per person and $20 from each entry will be donated to HVAF.

Hoagies and Hops is also donating 10 percent of food and beer sales from the day.

Once this event is over, HVAF will continue its mission.

“We also do employment services, legal assistance, and basic needs assistance. Through our food and clothing pantry, we serve about 250 veterans every month,” said Hildebrand.

You can hear the full interview below.