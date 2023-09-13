Holcomb Shoring Up Japanese Investment In Indiana During Trip Far East

TOKYO, Japan. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) is in Japan this week as he continues to shore up relations with foreign businesses that have invested in the Hoosier state.

Holcomb is said to be discussing several topics with representatives from Subaru Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, and Hitachi. All four companies have a heavy presence in Indiana.

“Japan has been so important to the growth of our state,” Holcomb said on WISH-TV. “Obviously they have over 300 businesses located in Indiana border to border.”

Holcomb is also meeting with Japanese leaders during what amounts to a summit between them, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association at an annual conference.

He said the goal of the meetings is to simply be present and discuss further investment in the state.

“It’s just as important to attend as it is detrimental not to attend, in my opinion,” said Holcomb. “Those who are absent is at their own peril.”

While in Japan, Holcomb said he has also discussed the impacts of a possible United Auto Workers strike with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). With time running out for workers with the Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis and executives with all three companies in Michigan to agree on a new contract, Holcomb said Indiana could feel the impact of a strike.

Holcomb said he hopes both sides can “strike a balance” in the negotiations. The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow and the UAW says they are ready to strike all three.