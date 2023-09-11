Listen Live
Local News

Hoosiers Reflect on 9/11 Victims and Heroes

Hoosiers have a deep appreciation for first responders, and this admiration only grew stronger after 9/11.

Published on September 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

22nd anniversary of 9/11 in New York City

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The news of the 9/11 attacks sent shockwaves across the country, reaching the heartland of Indiana. Hoosiers were deeply affected by the events unfolding on their television screens, like all Americans.

 

As the day progressed, a sense of unity emerged as communities across the state gathered for impromptu vigils, church services, and memorial events. In times of tragedy, Hoosiers are known for their strength in supporting one another.

 

Related Stories

Throughout Indiana, local communities have established memorials and remembrance ceremonies to ensure that the memory of 9/11 lives on. These events allow Hoosiers to gather and pay their respects to the victims and their families. One such memorial is the Indiana 9/11 Memorial, featuring two steel beams from the World Trade Center.

 

Hoosiers have a deep appreciation for first responders, and this admiration only grew stronger after 9/11. Firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical personnel are seen as heroes, just like those who rushed to the Twin Towers and the Pentagon scenes.

RELATED TAGS

Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close