We’re Headed Towards a Government Shutdown

Well known Texas Senator Ted Cruz is confident that we are headed towards a government shutdown next month.
“I think there’s a significant chance of a government shutdown. And the reason I think that is I think Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer want a government shutdown,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on “Varney & Co.” Thursday. “I think they believe it would benefit them politically.”
The Senate is back a week before the House of Representatives from their summer recess. They cleared 12 appropriations bills in committee before the recess, Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reported.
The Senate should advance a couple appropriation bills in the near future. During that time, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will try to advance a fig leaf, interim spending package that appeases the Republicans. Members of the House Freedom Caucus and other conservative members will demand various provisions that either trim spending, address the border, or wrestle with potential impeachment.
If the House cannot come to an agreement, and does not approve the continuing resolution, which Cruz thinks will happen, a government shutdown is certain. Then, the Democrats will blame it on the GOP.
“Funding for the federal government expires September 30th. And I would put the odds very high that Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer just say, ‘To hell with you, congressional Republicans,’” Cruz told host Stuart Varney.
Cruz emphasized the importance of negotiation and coming to a compromise as the congressional body is built to do.
