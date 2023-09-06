The Birth Rate is Suffering Due to a Lack of Dating

The birth rate is suffering, and people are no longer dating. This is what happens when a generation is taught that men are toxic.
The idea that the world is overpopulated is a false one. The lack of births is now what is concerning larger countries.
Japan announced earlier this week that as many as a third of 18-year-old women may never have a child. This is due to a ‘sex recession’ that has plagued the country for decades.
One out of every 10 Japanese men in their 30s is still a virgin, and the country’s fertility rate has plummeted from 1.5 in 1992 to 1.34 births per woman in 2020.
A baby boom in the mid-20th century saw the average woman in the US give birth to between three and four children. Today, that rate is just 1.6. That is the lowest level recorded since data was first tracked in 1800.
And there is “nothing in the data to suggest this trend is going to reverse itself anytime soon,” Dr Phillip Levine, a professor of economics at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, told DailyMail.com.
Our society has taught the younger generation that men are bad and simply not needed. A woman can do anything a man can do. That is one of the biggest messages going on right now, and it is not true.
Men and women need each other, and society needs both to function properly.
The pushing away of men has led to them choosing not to date. Why date when they can stay home, watch porn, and play video games?
To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the birth rate dropping, click the link below.
