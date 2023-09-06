The Birth Rate is Suffering Due to a Lack of Dating

The birth rate is suffering, and people are no longer dating. This is what happens when a generation is taught that men are toxic.

The idea that the world is overpopulated is a false one. The lack of births is now what is concerning larger countries.

Japan announced earlier this week that as many as a third of 18-year-old women may never have a child. This is due to a ‘sex recession’ that has plagued the country for decades.

One out of every 10 Japanese men in their 30s is still a virgin, and the country’s fertility rate has plummeted from 1.5 in 1992 to 1.34 births per woman in 2020.

Doctors have warned the United States that we could be headed towards the same fertility crisis as Japan. Fertility rates in the U.S. are at record lows and people are not dating or having sex.

The lowering of the birth rate could lead to major problems in the U.S. There could be a slump in economic growth and difficulties for retirement systems, if nothing changes.