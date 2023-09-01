Student Found with Gun at Avon Academy

AVON, Ind.–A student brought a gun to Avon Academy Friday morning.

The Avon School Community Corporation says a student at the academy told a school employee that another student brought a handgun to school. the Avon School Police Department and school leaders followed up on the tip and discovered that the tip was correct.

School leaders confirmed that the student with the gun was arrested and taken to jail.

The administration says all the students and staff are safe. Classes were “held in place” while police got to the scene. After that, classes for the rest of the day were canceled.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority here in Avon Schools. We regularly tell our students and staff that if they see something they should say something to a trusted adult. We are incredibly proud of the student who heeded that advice this morning,” said Kevin Carr, Avon Communications Coordinator.

Police have not said anything about arrests. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Avon Academy is a program serving over 80 high school students from grades 10-12. Students meet at the Avon Schools Administration Center.