FBI: Man Sought After Several SWAT Raids

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20 SWAT teams raided homes believed to be involved with drug trafficking and dog fighting. The FBI says they raided multiple locations. While the number of houses remains unclear, cops left multiple locations with dogs and puppies.

The FBI is searching for Gregory Henderson Jr., a suspect wanted in connection to today’s FBI-led operation. He is currently a fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Henderson is 6’2” and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Henderson Jr’s arrest.

Anyone who sees Henderson Jr. should call 911 or FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000.