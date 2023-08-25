Crouch Supports Elimination Of The State’s Income Tax

INDIANAPOLIS — If elected governor next year, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch says she will support the elimination of the state’s income tax. That has been a topic of discussion this week at the Indiana Statehouse among panel talks between lawmakers.

For Crouch, it’s part of her effort to cut government spending. She said eliminating the state’s income tax would limit the growth of government in Indiana while also looking to “find efficiencies.”

“Hoosiers know best how to spend their hard-earned money,” said Crouch. “As governor, I will ‘Axe the Tax’ and put thousands of dollars back into the pockets of working Hoosiers while also updating our tax code to reflect the 21st century.”

“It’s not the government’s money,” she added. “It’s your money, and as governor, I will make sure you keep more of it.”

Currently, Indiana’s income tax is at 3.15-percent of what a resident makes per year, which is the fourth lowest in the U.S. That tax rate is expected to fall by 2027 to 2.9-percent under a budget deal agreed to this past session.

Crouch is taking on a crowded Republican field in the GOP primary next year. Sen. Mike Braun, former attorney general Curtis Hill, former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, and businessman Eric Doden are all looking to succeed current Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2024.