Former USPS Employee Sentenced for Stealing Money

INDIANAPOLIS – A former employee of the U.S. Postal Service may not get his job back, as he’ll be going to prison for stealing money from the mail.

42-year-old James Lancaster will likely spend more than three years in prison, according to the Department of Justice. He pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Mail Theft.

Police believe he and Jordan McPhearson, and at times one other person, committed fraud together between 2020 and 2021; McPhearson was sentenced last year.

They say Lancaster used his management position at the New Augusta Post Office to steal checks that customers were trying to mail. McPhearson then deposited those checks into another account.

In total, the stolen checks were worth about $1.7 million. Some of the money was taken from a non-profit focused on cancer research, as well as a variety of local businesses.

After prison, Lancaster will face another three years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office and must pay restitution.