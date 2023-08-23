Schools And Cities Find Ways To Help You Stay Cool

INDIANAPOLIS — Schools across central Indiana as well as the city of Indianapolis are getting creative to try and make sure people stay safe from the heat.

The city says they have rolled out cooling centers in areas of the city where people may be struggling to find a spot to stay cool. City leaders like Alex Cortwright with Indy Parks are also directing people to parks where splash pads are available throughout the day.

“The name of the game for us is really our family centers being available throughout the day and into the evening,” Cortwright said on WISH-TV. “The splash pads really are designed with the kids in mind and give them a good opportunity to cool off. We also have after-school programming for a lot of our kids across the city to take advantage of as well.”

Both cooling centers and splash pads are typically available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

As for what schools have had to do, many districts are rearranging schedules in order to make sure kids are not impacted by the heat at peaking heating hours. Some districts throughout the state are even moving recess indoors.

For high schools athletic practices have been moved around, some even going into late in the evening to avoid the heat of mid-afternoon.

“As we navigate this weather and temperatures we seek guidance from both the Indiana Department of Education and some of the weather guidance they put out from some of their correspondence,” said Mike Johnson, the director of school safety for Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

At Carmel Clay Schools, for example, some practices and contests have been canceled altogether.