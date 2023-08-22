Gen X Parents did not do a Good Job of Raising Gen Z

Every 18-year-old expects to go off to college, major in something they love, find a job, then live happily ever doing something they love.

Members of Generation Z are learning that is not how things always pan out.

Some of them are learning that you actually have to work forever to make money.

In the subreddit r/LateStageCapitalism, a member of Gen Z allowed us a peek inside their mind. She could not ‘fathom’ having to work for the rest of her life.

The Gen Z member asked the question, “Any other gen z workers finding it impossible to fathom the rest of our lives like this?” She went on to explain her experience, saying, “In the midst of my first internship and I cannot believe generation after generation has been doing this bulls–t work and it is fine with it.”

From there, she went into a story. “I sat sobbing at my laptop today trying to write some blog post about federal funding that was assigned to me today, doing the most boring s–-t of all time that drains me of all my energy and has zapped my passion for writing, and I’m just supposed to do this forever with a smile on my face ‘cause I need money?” She continued.

“F-–k each and every person who made this system and keeps it upright and acts like they’re happy about it, too,” she went on. “I’m also a full-time waitress at two restaurants and I want to be an artist and a writer but nothing that fills my cup or makes me happy will ever pay the bills.”

“I feel so pissed off at the world right now and even though I know not [every day] will feel this bad, I also can’t help but fear it’s going to get worse as I have to pay for more things to survive and this bulls-–t job will be all I can rely on,” she said. “I hate it here.”

Welcome to the real world.

Believe it or not Generation Z members, we live in a society where you have to work to obtain money. Having a job and being a contributing member of society is important. The world does not work if part of the population expects to be provided for, as opposed to providing for themselves.

Part of this Gen Z issue is they’re young and inexperienced. Inexperienced people always have unrealistic expectations. The other part of this though, is Gen X. They did not do a good job of raising Gen Z. They did not teach them that working is not just part of life, but it is a requirement in life.

