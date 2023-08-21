Report: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Allowed to Seek Trade

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to go after a trade.

According to several sources, Taylor will be allowed to talk with other teams about a potential trade, which is something the All-Pro Colt requested back in July.

Jonathan Taylor has been in a contract dispute with the Indianapolis Colts organization since July, requesting an extension and larger financial offer as compared to his rookie contract.

Taylor has one year and $4.3 million left on his rookie contract.

Taylor is currently on the team’s ‘physically unable to perform’ list and has not participated in any preseason practices or games.

In his time with Indianapolis, Taylor has put up nearly 4,000 career rushing yards and over 30 rushing touchdowns.