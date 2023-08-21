Report: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Allowed to Seek Trade

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to go after a trade.
According to several sources, Taylor will be allowed to talk with other teams about a potential trade, which is something the All-Pro Colt requested back in July.
Jonathan Taylor has been in a contract dispute with the Indianapolis Colts organization since July, requesting an extension and larger financial offer as compared to his rookie contract.
Taylor has one year and $4.3 million left on his rookie contract.
Taylor is currently on the team’s ‘physically unable to perform’ list and has not participated in any preseason practices or games.
In his time with Indianapolis, Taylor has put up nearly 4,000 career rushing yards and over 30 rushing touchdowns.
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Greenfield Father Among Those Arrested In Gun, Drug Crime Ring
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Tony Stewart Honors Greenfield Woman Killed in Crash
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana
-
Bioethicist Suggests Re-Engineering Humans To Become Allergic To Meat
-
Boles: Decision Coming In "Weeks" On Whether Brickyard Will Return To IMS Oval