Three Arrested in Columbus Prostitution Investigation

COLUMBUS — Three suspects were arrested as a part of a prostitution investigation in Columbus, Indiana Thursday.
According to a press release The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and Columbus Police started an investigation into Mariel Hautman and Corey Singer after they received a tip about an advertisement posted on an escort web site.
The release states that JNET received a search warrant and upon searching Hautman and Singer’s residence found approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine along with packaging, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia. Officers also located a four-year-old child who was locked inside their room.
According to Columbus Police the child was examined and determined to not need any medical treatment, they were eventually handed over to a family member. The third party arrested in this case was Corey’s brother Chad Singer of Davenport, Iowa.
The three individuals face a total of nine charges. Mariel Hautman was preliminarily charged with Dealing Methamphetamine, Neglect of a Dependent, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Prostitution. Corey Singer was also charged with Dealing Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Prostitution, as well as Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. His brother Chad was only charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.
