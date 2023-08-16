Listen Live
Indianapolis Opera Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Basile Opera Center

Published on August 16, 2023

Basile Opera Center Ribbon Cutting

Source: Sam Fritz / Sam Fritz

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Opera held a ribbon cutting event for their new headquarters, the Basile Opera Center, on Tuesday. After nearly a decade of work the former Greek Orthodox Church was renovated into a performance and rehearsal space for the organization.

The General Director of the Indianapolis Opera, David Craig-Starkey, said that the space is meant to serve as more than just a place for the Opera to rehearse and house their headquarters.

Organizations like the Indiana Writer’s Center, Indianapolis Youth Orchestra, and Indianapolis Movement Arts Center all have residency at some capacity at the Basile Opera Center.

“This is a multicultural destination, mid-town is one of the most diverse areas in our entire city.” Starkey tells WIBC. “It is just amazing for us to be sort of just, you know, a little bit in the center of all that.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett attended the ribbon cutting and stated that he is proud to be a part of the event. “Now, we can, as the Indianapolis Opera truly call this wonderful building our home.” said Hogsett. “I am honored as the mayor to participate in this event tonight because of the importance of Opera to our community, and the fact that its continuity will now be guaranteed and preserved means a lot to all of Indianapolis.”

Joe Hogsett Speaking At Basile Opera Center Ribbon Cutting

Source: Sam Fritz / Sam Fritz

Fans of the opera can find a schedule of all their upcoming events on indyopera.org.

