Person Hit and Killed Walking Along Interstate In Hendricks County

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A person was killed when they were hit by a car on I-74 in Hendricks County early Monday morning.
Investigators say the person was walking along the interstate near Ronald Reagan Parkway when the collision happened around 1:30 a.m. INDOT indicated the person was dead when first responders got to where it happened.
It’s not clear what led to the crash or why the person was walking along the interstate.
The eastbound lanes of I-74 were closed for several hours early Monday while police investigated the incident, and fully reopened around 6 a.m.
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Greenfield Father Among Those Arrested In Gun, Drug Crime Ring
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Attorneys Give Update on Brownsburg Special Needs Abuse Case
-
Jefferson Shreve is not Campaigning Well