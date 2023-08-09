Police: Student Taken Into Custody for Bringing Gun Onto School Bus

WHITELAND, Ind.–A student brought a gun onto a school bus in New Whiteland Wednesday morning.

The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation said a student brought a gun onto a bus that was on its way to Break-O-Day Elementary School at around 8:45 am.

One student reported that another student had a gun in a backpack. The bus driver took the gun and confiscated it. School leaders say Clark Pleasant Police was contacted immediately and responded to the scene.

Police say the student who had the gun has been taken into custody while all the other students are safe and accounted for.

“We want to thank our staff and students for following the safety protocols. We are also grateful for the assistance of our police department to address this situation quickly. Thanks to our bus driver who took immediate appropriate action to confiscate the weapon. We take this very seriously and will do everything possible to assure the safety of our students and staff,” said a statement from the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation that was sent out to parents on Wednesday.