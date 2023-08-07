Fishers PD: Four Teenage Boys Break into Kia Dealership, All Arrested & Charged

FISHERS, Ind. — Four teenagers have been arrested and charged for breaking into a Kia dealership in Hamilton County.
The Fishers Police Department says the teenagers broke into the Napleton Kia of Fishers parking lot around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. Police showed up as one suspect ran away and the others, inside of a black car, drove off. Detectives tried using K-9s and a drone to track them down, but no luck.
Police eventually spotted the black car, later identified to be a stolen Kia from Indianapolis, going northbound on State Road 37. The car’s tires were finally hit with a tire deflation device on State Road 37, and the suspects crashed near 116th Street.
The driver, a 16-year-old, was arrested. The other three suspects were found in a trash dumpster.
Six cars at the Kia lot in Fishers were damaged with broken windows and interior damage.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement – Fleeing, Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Auto Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License.
There were two 14-year-old boys arrested and one 15-year-old boy arrested, all facing similar charges to the driver.
