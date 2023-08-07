Silent Suzanne Crouch Wants Greg Pence to Be Her Running Mate

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who is seeking the GOP nomination in the Indiana gubernatorial race, has asked Rep. Greg Pence to consider being her running mate in the 2024 election.

The governor’s running mate would hold the role of lieutenant governor, who presides over the Senate, as well as casts deciding votes in the event of a tie. The lieutenant governor is also charged with assuming the role of governor if the current governor becomes unable to fulfill the duties of office or if the office falls vacant due to death.

Greg Pence, brother of former vice president and current presidential candidate Mike Pence, is currently serving his third term in Congress. He has expressed support for Crouch, saying she “is a proven conservative who will protect Hoosier values, stand up for families, faith, life and will always support law enforcement.”

This is a hollow endorsement coming from a man who has struggled to “protect Hoosier values and stand up for families” in the past when he was president of the Pence family’s Kiel Bros. Oil Co., having filed for bankruptcy and leaving behind more than 85 contaminated sites in Indiana.

His irresponsible mishandlings with Kiel Bros Oil Co. ended up costing Indiana taxpayers millions of dollars, while the company only paid for a fraction of the cost to clean up their little mess.

A wolf in sheep’s clothing, Greg Pence isn’t going to look out for Hoosiers. Not exactly a solid choice for a running mate but we wish you well Suzanne, we really do..