U.S. Navy Responds to Russia and China Joint Operation

China and Russia came together to perform a joint naval operation off the coast of Alaska. The operation triggered a response from the U.S.

The operation consisted of 11 ships near Alaska’s southwestern coast. This is according to Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska. He was briefed on what went down by U.S. defense officials. Senator Sullivan said the U.S. Navy ultimately mobilized four destroyers to guide the Chinese and Russian ships away from American waters.

Sullivan did an interview with Fox News Digital late on Saturday. In the interview he said, “This is unprecedented in terms of the size and scope of this joint naval task force between Russia and China, working very closely together. Whether you live in Alaska like I do, or on the East Coast of the United States, a very large surface action task force between our two main adversaries, probing very closely to United States shores is concerning, he continued. “It just solidifies this idea that we’ve entered a new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators in Beijing and Moscow who are increasingly aggressive.”

The U.S. mobilized more than just the four destroyers. They also sent a P-8 Poseidon aircraft to shadow the Chinese and Russian ships away from the Alaskan coast.

The joint attack should raise a concern from Americans. To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the joint operation from China and Russia, click the link below.