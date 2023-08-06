Suspected Explosion Leads to Crawfordsville House Fire

CRAWFORDSVILLE — A suspected house explosion killed two people and injured one on Saturday.

Police were called to a home in Crawfordsville that caught fire around 8:20 a.m. due to an explosion, the cause of which is still under investigation. By the time firefighters arrived at the 2900 block of West 400 North the home was unable to be saved.

The injured person was airlifted to a local hospital where there condition is unknown as of this reporting. Of the two dead, one of them was identified as retired Indiana National Guard General Richard Chastain. He died just one day after his birthday.