Colts Move Practice Indoors Because Severe Weather Threat

WESTFIELD, IND — Due to the threat of severe weather, the Indianapolis Colts have moved its practice indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.
Only the first 750 fans to arrive with a ticket at the main entrance will be allowed in. Wristbands will be passed out at 5:30 p.m., and doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Parking is available at Lot C, but only for the first 750 fans, who should enter via Grand Park Blvd.
Colts City will not be open before or after the practice. The Girls Flag Football Clinic & Media Day has been canceled.
