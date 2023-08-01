Listen Live
Mike Pence to Speak at the Indiana State Fair

Published on August 1, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — If you decide to visit the Indiana State Fair this week, you may see a familiar political face.

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be speaking at the State Fair Wednesday.  His speech will mainly focus on recent inflation and its impacts on American families.

The former VP has already outlined a plan to address high inflation, which he largely blames on President Biden’s policies.  You can read through his plan here.

On his campaign website, Pence wrote, “President Biden has done almost everything in his power to increase the prices of everything from food to energy to cars….”

He went on to say that, if he is elected President of the United States, he will work to “bring production back to this country by removing regulatory burdens…and ensuring access to abundant American energy.”

If you would like to see Pence speak, head to the fairgrounds’ Pioneer Village at noon.

