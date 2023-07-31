RFK Jr. Denied Secret Service Protection by DHS

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied his request for Secret Service Protection.

Kennedy, whose father and uncle were both assassinated during their political careers, released a lengthy statement in regard to the rejection.

“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,” Kennedy said.

“Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection from presidential candidates is 14-days,” he wrote. “After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request.”

Kennedy said he received a message from Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas that read, “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time.”

“Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well-established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats,” he added.

The denial of Secret Service Protection to RFK Jr. has sparked outrage from those who see the rejection as yet another example of President Biden’s weaponization of federal agencies.

“If this is true – it is monstrous,” stated Glenn Beck. “I am again not a fan of RFK Jr.’s policies, but when will America see that the ruling class is operating like a mob family.”

“Mayorkas acts like a person who is being blackmailed, so that’s my working assumption,” noted Dilbert creator Scott Adams. “No one could be this bad by accident.”